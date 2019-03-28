image
Friday, March 29th 2019
Live Updates

IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score, RCB vs MI: Mumbai Indians beat RCB by 6 runs despite de Villiers' fireworks

Royal Challengers Bangalore host Mumbai Indians at Bengaluru.

Debanu Das | March 29 2019, 12.43 am IST

11.57 PM IST

Thank you for tuning in to In.com! We'll see you all soon.

11.56 PM IST

11.55 PM IST

We're speechless. That should've been called and at this stage, this is very unfortunate. Kohli is visibly livid.

11.53 PM IST

OH DEAR! The last ball might have been a no-ball!

11.52 PM IST

VICTORY for Mumbai! What a game! There couldn't have been a better victory for Mumbai. Mi beat RCB by 6 runs.

