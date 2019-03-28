IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score, RCB vs MI: Mumbai Indians beat RCB by 6 runs despite de Villiers' fireworks

11.57 PM IST
11.56 PM IST
Virat Kohli absolutely furious with the umpires. #IPL— Scranton Strangler (@Dhruv_Shailesh) March 28, 2019
11.55 PM IST
We're speechless. That should've been called and at this stage, this is very unfortunate. Kohli is visibly livid.
11.53 PM IST
OH DEAR! The last ball might have been a no-ball!
11.52 PM IST
VICTORY for Mumbai! What a game! There couldn't have been a better victory for Mumbai. Mi beat RCB by 6 runs.