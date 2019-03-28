IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score, RCB vs MI: Yuvraj Singh departs after a brief cameo

9.11 PM IST
Interesting comment from Robin Singh that the team that hits more sixes will win.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 28, 2019
9.09 PM IST
OMG! Yuvi falls to a Chahal turner after a cameo. The left-hander already hit three back to back sixes in Chahal's over and almost had the fourth ball out of the park. Chahal slowed the delivery and pitched it up, deceiving the batsman. He departs for 23. Kieron Pollard is in.
9.03 PM IST
MAXIMUM! Mumbai turning up the heat with Suryakumar smashing it around the park. That niggie took Mumbai past the 100-mark. Yuvraj Singh is with him and we've all seen what he can do. 13 done, MI at 103/2.
8.52 PM IST
TAKEN! The dangerous Rohit Sharma departs for 48 as Siraj takes a superb catch in the circle. Umesh Yadav provides the breakthrough.
8.50 PM IST
