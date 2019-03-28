IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score, RCB vs MI: Yuvraj Singh departs after a brief cameo

image
Thursday, March 28th 2019
9.11 PM IST

9.09 PM IST

OMG! Yuvi falls to a Chahal turner after a cameo. The left-hander already hit three back to back sixes in Chahal's over and almost had the fourth ball out of the park. Chahal slowed the delivery and pitched it up, deceiving the batsman. He departs for 23. Kieron Pollard is in.

9.03 PM IST

MAXIMUM! Mumbai turning up the heat with Suryakumar smashing it around the park. That niggie took Mumbai past the 100-mark. Yuvraj Singh is with him and we've all seen what he can do. 13 done, MI at 103/2.

8.52 PM IST

TAKEN! The dangerous Rohit Sharma departs for 48 as Siraj takes a superb catch in the circle. Umesh Yadav provides the breakthrough.

8.50 PM IST

