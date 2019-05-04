IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score, RCB vs SRH: Virat Kohli, Parthiv Patel and ABD back in dugout as SRH bowlers strike early

Live Update

The 5th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League will see Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers lock horns with Kane Williamson’s Sunrisers Hyderabad. The match will be of importance for the Sunrisers as a victory in this match will ensure the team’s advance to the playoffs whereas Banglore has nothing to lose in this match. While Chennai, Mumbai and Delhi have qualified for the next round, there’s a spot vacant for the fourth team for which SRH will be fighting tonight. Last time when the two teams met, SRH won the match and this time RCB would like to even the score. David Warner and Jonny Bairstow were missing from the batting lineup, SRH’s batting line up looked bit weak. But, Manish Pandey’s timely form show in the crunch time will be a boon for the team. Other members of the team need to contribute as too much dependence on few batsmen has hurt the team. Mohammed Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar have been going well with the ball and Kane would want his bowlers to give their best performance in today’s match.

The Virat Kohli side was one of the strongest team on paper in IPL 2019 but eventually will end the season at the bottom of the table. Apart from Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers on top, no other batsman has clicked for the RCB side and this is one of the reasons why the team will be finishing last. Same is the case with the bowling department as apart from Chahal, no other bowler has managed to get a breakthrough. Virat would want other players of the team like Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav to put up a decent show in today’s match and end the season on a winning note.