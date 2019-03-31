IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score, RCBvsSRH: David Warner and Jonny Bairstow dominated the first powerplay

Live Update

Sunday will witness a high voltage match with the clash of two of the southern biggies, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore. While the Bhuled SRH are placed fifth in the points table, Virat Kohli led RCB are placed in seventh position. Both teams want to secure a win in Sunday’s clash to establish themselves on the points table. While SRH won by 5 wickets in their last encounter against the Rajasthan Royals on Friday in a thrilling match, RCB lost 6 runs in a close match against the Mumbai Indians. The Sunrisers Hyderabad team has been heavily banking on its star batsmen David Warner, who returned from his ban as a top performer. Also, captain, Kane Williamson has come in handy with his bat and will rely on the likes of Yusuf Pathan, Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, Rashid Khan and John Bairstow. Indian pace spearhead Bhuvneshwar Kumar needs no introduction as to how dangerous he can be on his day. As for Royal Challengers Bangalore, on paper, the team is one of the strongest as it boasts of the likes of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Tim Southee, Marcus Stoinis, Moeen Ali and others. But the major drawback of this team has been that the entire team just depends on the performance of few players and that has been their problem across seasons. Hope 2019 is a different season for them and we see them lift the cup this time.

Preview

