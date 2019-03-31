IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score, RCBvsSRH: David Warner and Jonny Bairstow dominated the first powerplay

4.26 PM IST
There is no stopping the Bairstow storm as the English batsman is going after the RCB bowlers. He moves to 32 runs from 17 balls with the srtike rate of 188.
4.18 PM IST
Jonny Bairstow joins in the party.
Bairstow opens up.. Two consecutive FOURRSS!!!!!#SRH - 43/0, 3.5 overs #OrangeArmy #RiseWithUs #SRHvRCB pic.twitter.com/Jo9w6ZFMFw— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) March 31, 2019
4.14 PM IST
David Warner and Jonny Bairstow going for the kill.
DAVID, YOU BEAUTY! 👌— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) March 31, 2019
Warner sends the ball towards the off side for a four!#SRH - 32/0, 3 overs #OrangeArmy #RiseWithUs #SRHvRCB
4.09 PM IST
STAND AND DELIVER. First ball of the second over and the man in form David Warner welcomes Umesh Yadav with a big six.
4.03 PM IST
David Warner, since returning to the @SunRisers setup has immediately established himself as the leader of their batting unit. Warner in the two matches so far has an average match impact of 16.7 - only Andre Russell (17.6) has a higher match impact in this IPL. #IPL2019 #SRHvRCB pic.twitter.com/Mxi8CjHEMk— The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) March 31, 2019
Live Update
Sunday will witness a high voltage match with the clash of two of the southern biggies, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore. While the Bhuled SRH are placed fifth in the points table, Virat Kohli led RCB are placed in seventh position. Both teams want to secure a win in Sunday’s clash to establish themselves on the points table. While SRH won by 5 wickets in their last encounter against the Rajasthan Royals on Friday in a thrilling match, RCB lost 6 runs in a close match against the Mumbai Indians. The Sunrisers Hyderabad team has been heavily banking on its star batsmen David Warner, who returned from his ban as a top performer. Also, captain, Kane Williamson has come in handy with his bat and will rely on the likes of Yusuf Pathan, Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, Rashid Khan and John Bairstow. Indian pace spearhead Bhuvneshwar Kumar needs no introduction as to how dangerous he can be on his day. As for Royal Challengers Bangalore, on paper, the team is one of the strongest as it boasts of the likes of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Tim Southee, Marcus Stoinis, Moeen Ali and others. But the major drawback of this team has been that the entire team just depends on the performance of few players and that has been their problem across seasons. Hope 2019 is a different season for them and we see them lift the cup this time.
Preview
