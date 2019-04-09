IPL 2019 Live Score, CSK vs KKR Match in Chennai: Knight Riders lose wickets quickly, CSK on top

Live Update

Andre Russell and Piyush Chawla trying to take KKr to a respectable score. The visitors lost wickets at regular intervals. Harbhajan Singh and Deepak Chahar were particularly effective is restricting the Knights. Uthappa and Karthik departed cheaply as Lynn and Narine were scooped by in the first two overs.

Chennai has historically been the team to beat in the IPL, with a host of experienced cricketers on their side. Led by MS DHoni, CSK boasts the likes of Shane Watson and Dwayne Bravo, who are perfect for clearing the grounds. Along with Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina and Kedar Jadhav, you have a batting unit that is the envy of any IPL side. MS Dhoni himself appears at the lower end of the order – reminds you of the good old days when Test cricket was the norm and Adam Gilchrist used to enter the ground after Australia lost six wickets.

Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi, David Willey and Imran Tahir make for a formidable bowling unit. Harbhajan Singh adds to the experience of the bowlers.

As for Kolkata, their major strength is undeniably Andre Russell, who muscles his way out of tough run chases. Sunil Narine and Chris Lynn make for a good opening pair, however, the duo had only one good partnership in this year’s IPL. CSK will want to make sure their ultra-aggressive tactics are put to waste early in the game.

Shubman Gill and Robin Uthappa make for a solid middle order, playing non-risky shots and yet scoring runs. Nitish Rana and skipper Dinesh Karthik can switch gears at will. Kuldeep Yadav and Puyush Chawla are the main spinners while Lockie Ferguson and Prasidh Krishna comes in for the pace battery. Harry Gurney had a great match against Royals, it will interesting to see if he makes it to the squad today.