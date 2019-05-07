IPL 2019 Live Score, CSK vs MI Match, Qualifier 1 at Chennai: MI beat CSK by 6 wickets

11.06 PM IST
11.04 PM IST
.@mipaltan are your first finalists!#MI beat CSK by 6 wickets at the Chepauk. #MIvCSK pic.twitter.com/tCozVvZjuz— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 7, 2019
10.52 PM IST
Despite leaving the IPL, Warner has made quite a mark in the tournament. He is currently the highest run-scorer with 692 runs in 12 matches. He is followed by KL Rahul with 520 runs and Andre Russell with 486 runs. On April 29, Sunrisers Hyderabad won the match and remained on the fourth spot on the points table.
10.50 PM IST
I can not express my gratitude enough to the @sunrisershyd family for your support, not just this season but also for the last year. It’s been a long time waiting but it was great to be back amongst the boys. Owners, support staff, players, social media team and the fans thank you very much for welcoming me back with open arms. I thoroughly enjoyed being back out there swinging that willow. Good luck to the guys for the rest of the tournament and finish 💪🏻. #family #orangearmy #humbull😂 #hashtag
10.46 PM IST
Before he finally wrapped up his work in India and made his way home, the Aussie star shared a post on Instagram expressing his gratitude to the SRH players, owners, support staff and social media team. Warner added that he ‘thoroughly enjoyed being back and swinging that willow.’
Live Update
We have a finalist! Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by six wickets to reserve a spot in the finals. It was a home match for CSK and after winning the toss, MS Dhoni elected to bat first. Mumbai Indians managed to restrict the home side to a meagre 131 runs in 20 overs. The score could’ve been a lot worst if Ambati Rayudu and MS Dhoni hadn’t anchored the innings.
Dhoni's CSK is one of the best teams in the league this year. With the right set of batsmen, bowlers and all-rounders give CSK an edge over the other teams. With Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis by Suresh Raina on number three, CSK has the best. It is then followed by Dhoni himself who has been in sublime form. Kedar Jadhav, DJ Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja to follow. The spin duo of Imran Tahir and Harbhajan Singh have already troubled the opposition with their bowling and the same can be expected in today's match as well. Chennai Super Kings will be going for the kill in today's match and would want to earn two points and advance ahead.
MI will be banking on Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock to provide a strong start. Siddhesh Lad will want a spot on the squad as well. Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan, along with Kieron Pollard will be the ones who play the big shots. All-rounders Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya will be the finishers. The duo is capable to take wickets as well. Mayank Markande and Rahul Chahar will be required to stop the run flow. Jason Behrendorff and Alzarri Joseph will be the strike bowlers.