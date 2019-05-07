IPL 2019 Live Score, CSK vs MI Match, Qualifier 1 at Chennai: MI lose Rohit Sharma early

10.46 PM IST
Before he finally wrapped up his work in India and made his way home, the Aussie star shared a post on Instagram expressing his gratitude to the SRH players, owners, support staff and social media team. Warner added that he ‘thoroughly enjoyed being back and swinging that willow.’
10.46 PM IST
.@davidwarner31's message - straight from the 🧡 to you!— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 30, 2019
What happens when a cricketer turns cameraman? Watch as @BhuviOfficial goes behind the lens to capture Warner's @SunRisers journey for https://t.co/sdVARQFuiM. By @28anand. #SRHvKXIP
Full 📹 - https://t.co/uxTDHy7Ql0 pic.twitter.com/UEefeywgTg
10.36 PM IST
The 32-year-old thanked all his fans and said: “I’m just very grateful for the opportunity to come here again and participate in the IPL. They’ve been very, very good to me over the years, and my family. We can’t thank them enough for their loyalty and generosity. To the fans: Thank you very much. You guys are the backbone of our team, you guys always come out and support us in numbers. We really appreciate it. Keep making some noise for us so the boys can hear you.”
10.35 PM IST
Whenever Tahir has picked wicket in his first over, he has gone on to take 2 or more wickets with an average of 13 dot balls to boot. Let's see what he does today. #BadriBytes #IPL2019 #IPL #MIvsCSK— subramani badrinath (@s_badrinath) May 7, 2019
10.28 PM IST
Australia’s David Warner starred in his last match in the 2019 Indian Premier League on April 29. Warner, who plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL, will be travelling back to Australia to prepare for the upcoming cricket World Cup. Australia starts their WC 2019 training camp from May 2. Warner had a magnificent day, scoring 81 runs off 56 balls as Sunrisers Hyderabad went on to beat Kings XI Punjab by 45 runs. It was a fitting end of a campaign for a terrific player. Following the match, Warner recorded a farewell message for his fans while Bhuvenshwar Kumar did the camerawork.
Live Update
The playoffs are here and today we have Chennai Super Kings facing off against Mumbai Indians. MI is fresh off a decisive victory of KKR and will be gunning to get an advantage over CSK today.
Dhoni's CSK is one of the best teams in the league this year. With the right set of batsmen, bowlers and all-rounders give CSK an edge over the other teams. With Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis by Suresh Raina on number three, CSK has the best. It is then followed by Dhoni himself who has been in sublime form. Kedar Jadhav, DJ Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja to follow. The spin duo of Imran Tahir and Harbhajan Singh have already troubled the opposition with their bowling and the same can be expected in today's match as well. Chennai Super Kings will be going for the kill in today's match and would want to earn two points and advance ahead.
MI will be banking on Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock to provide a strong start. Siddhesh Lad will want a spot on the squad as well. Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan, along with Kieron Pollard will be the ones who play the big shots. All-rounders Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya will be the finishers. The duo is capable to take wickets as well. Mayank Markande and Rahul Chahar will be required to stop the run flow. Jason Behrendorff and Alzarri Joseph will be the strike bowlers.