Live Updates

IPL 2019 Live Score, CSK vs SRH Match at Chennai: CSK beat SRH by 6 wickets

Chennai Super Kings host Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Debanu Das | April 23 2019, 11.40 pm IST

11.40 PM IST

That's it, folks! Another CSK victory as the men in yellow beat SRH by 6 wickets. Thank you for tuning in to In.com. We hope to see you all soon :)

11.39 PM IST

11.29 PM IST

11.20 PM IST

TAKEN! Bairstow takes a ripper to dismiss Shane Watson! Watto departs just four runs short of a century. He's nearly got CSK home and now it is Kedar Jadhav in the house.

11.12 PM IST

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be taking on Chennai Super Kings in the 41st match of the Indian Premier League. SRH are on a rut, losing three matches on a row. They’ve played nine games and have 10 points to their name. They are placed at number four on the points table. Chennai, on the other hand, is placed second with 14 points in 10 games. Their target will be to reclaim their top spot from Delhi Capitals.

SRH will stick to their opening pair of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow. Manish Pandey forms the meat of the middle order. Vijay Shankar comes in lower down that list, along with Deepak Hooda. The bowling unit consists of Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul and skipper Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Rashid Khan is SRH's prized possession as the man can pick up wickets almost at will. Khaleel Ahmed is another bowler to keep an eye on. Yusuf Pathan is the hard hitter, but he can also be unpredictable. Kane Williamson is not available for this match.