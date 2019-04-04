IPL 2019 Live Score, DC v SRH match at Kotla: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow start strong

10.14 PM IST
Matthew decided to adorn a fake beard, a lungi and a fisherman’s hat to do some shopping around T Nagar in Chennai. If you thought people found it rather odd that a six-feet tall guy was roaming around in a lungi in the middle of the day, you’re mistaken! Upon being asked why he decided to get a secret identity for shopping day, he revealed to a leading daily, “It was a challenge by Warne to buy items for under Rs 1000. That's why I went around the market to buy some lungis, shirts, Rajini sunnies and a watch.” He also shared that a local boy was assisting him with the shopping. “Paid the boy Rs 100. And I can proudly tell you that I won the challenge (with Warne)," Hayden told the leading daily.
10.13 PM IST
IPL season has been upon us for a while and the cricketers and audience seem to be enjoying every bit of it! This happens to be one of the tournaments where all enmity is forgotten and everyone plays with each other with a lot of sportsmanship (well, almost!). We all know the six-foot-something cricketer from Down Under called Matthew Hayden and how he loves smashing the balls with his spectacular batting. But, what we didn’t know is that the cricketer looks extremely handsome in a lungi!
10.10 PM IST
Just saw the last over in #DCvSRH . The bowler wearing the head band reminded me of Rumesh Ratnayake of SL who used to wear the head band pic.twitter.com/4yE2tQPQBq— D Prasanth Nair (@DPrasanthNair) April 4, 2019
10.03 PM IST
Jonny Bairstow is the son of former England player David Bairstow. His brother Andy played First Class cricket representing Derbyshire.
9.58 PM IST
Mohammad Nabi ka Aadhar Card banwa do, WC aa raha hai. #IPL2019#DCvSRH pic.twitter.com/xDS9OKQzvG— Lord Commander (@Holdthedoor19) April 4, 2019
Live Update
Sunrisers Hyderabad start strong with David Warner and Jonny Bairstow. The Brit is doing most of the hard work while Warner is taking his time to settle in. Bairstow is dealing with fours and sixes right now.
The visitors have proved in their past three matches that they boast a very strong batting unit. The likes of David Warner, Kane Williamson form an explosive opening pair. Manish Pandey is part of the middle order, though he needs to step up his game. Vijay Shankar is very capable with his all-round skills, though his batting is probably something SRH would love to exploit. Wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha is yet to play this year, and currently, the selectors are favouring Jonny Bairstow, thanks to the latter's hard-hitting abilities.
Rashid Khan will be the man to watch out for as the mystery spinner has the uncanny habit of picking up wickets at vital stages. Siddarth Kaul, Shahbaz Nadeem and Khaleel Ahmed form the rest of the bowling attack.
The Capitals have their batting attack spearheaded by Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant, while Shreyas Iyer plays the role of steadying things. Prithvi Shaw is very explosive but he needs to stay at the crease longer. Trent Boult, Kagiso Rabada and Ishant Sharma form the pace battery while Sandeep Lamichhane adds to the spinners. All-rounders Rahul Tewatia and Colin Munro add depth to the DC squad.