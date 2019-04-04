IPL 2019 Live Score, DC v SRH match at Kotla: SRH beat DC by 5 wickets

Live Update

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets and with nine balls remaining. Jonny Bairstow was the pick of SRH batters with a lovely 48 runs. Though SRH lost wickets regularly, they managed to contribute runs and eventually when Mohammed Nabi and Yusuf Pathan arrived, it took a cameo from the former to see the team through.

The visitors have proved in their past three matches that they boast a very strong batting unit. The likes of David Warner, Kane Williamson form an explosive opening pair. Manish Pandey is part of the middle order, though he needs to step up his game. Vijay Shankar is very capable with his all-round skills, though his batting is probably something SRH would love to exploit. Wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha is yet to play this year, and currently, the selectors are favouring Jonny Bairstow, thanks to the latter's hard-hitting abilities.

Rashid Khan will be the man to watch out for as the mystery spinner has the uncanny habit of picking up wickets at vital stages. Siddarth Kaul, Shahbaz Nadeem and Khaleel Ahmed form the rest of the bowling attack.

The Capitals have their batting attack spearheaded by Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant, while Shreyas Iyer plays the role of steadying things. Prithvi Shaw is very explosive but he needs to stay at the crease longer. Trent Boult, Kagiso Rabada and Ishant Sharma form the pace battery while Sandeep Lamichhane adds to the spinners. All-rounders Rahul Tewatia and Colin Munro add depth to the DC squad.