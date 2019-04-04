IPL 2019 Live Score, DC v SRH match at Kotla: Sunrisers wins toss, elects to bowl first

Live Update

Delhi Capitals take on Sunrisers Hyderabad today at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium in Delhi. The Capitals are currently placed in the fifth spot while SRH is at number three. Both teams have earned four points, though SRH has done so in three matches. The Capitals have played four and lost two. The Kotla stadium being their home turf, Delhi will be hope to establish their dominance. SRH on the other hand last played a game on March 31, so they should be well-rested for tonight’s encounter.

The visitors have proved in their past three matches that they boast a very strong batting unit. The likes of David Warner, Kane Williamson form an explosive opening pair. Manish Pandey is part of the middle order, though he needs to step up his game. Vijay Shankar is very capable with his all-round skills, though his batting is probably something SRH would love to exploit. Wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha is yet to play this year, and currently, the selectors are favouring Jonny Bairstow, thanks to the latter's hard-hitting abilities.

Rashid Khan will be the man to watch out for as the mystery spinner has the uncanny habit of picking up wickets at vital stages. Siddarth Kaul, Shahbaz Nadeem and Khaleel Ahmed form the rest of the bowling attack.

The Capitals have their batting attack spearheaded by Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant, while Shreyas Iyer plays the role of steadying things. Prithvi Shaw is very explosive but he needs to stay at the crease longer. Trent Boult, Kagiso Rabada and Ishant Sharma form the pace battery while Sandeep Lamichhane adds to the spinners. All-rounders Rahul Tewatia and Colin Munro add depth to the DC squad.