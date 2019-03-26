image
Wednesday, March 27th 2019
English
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket

Blogs

IPL 2019 Live Score, DC vs CSK at Feroz Shah Kotla: MS Dhoni, Shane Watson contribute to CSK victory

11.40 PM IST

That's it then. Delhi did manage to take it to the last over but they never really had full dominance over the game. It was a good fight but Chennai Super Kings were just a tad better than their opposition. Thank you for tuning in to In.com!

Full Scorecard

11.37 PM IST

Full Scorecard

11.37 PM IST

FOUR! Bravo finishes things off and Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets. Meanwhile, a few fans rushed into the ground hoping to shake hands with Dhoni.

Full Scorecard

11.33 PM IST

WICKET! Drama in the last over as Rabada finally gets a wicket. Big nick from Jadhav's bat and Pant does the rest. DJ Bravo comes in for the finishing act.

Full Scorecard

11.31 PM IST

HUGE! That's possibly the game as Dhoni whacks a maximum. Just 2 required from 6 now.

Full Scorecard
IPL 2019 Live Score, DC vs CSK at Feroz Shah Kotla: MS Dhoni, Shane Watson contribute to CSK victory