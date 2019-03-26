IPL 2019 Live Score, DC vs CSK at Feroz Shah Kotla: MS Dhoni, Shane Watson contribute to CSK victory

11.40 PM IST
That's it then. Delhi did manage to take it to the last over but they never really had full dominance over the game. It was a good fight but Chennai Super Kings were just a tad better than their opposition. Thank you for tuning in to In.com!
11.37 PM IST
2 in 2 for @ChennaiIPL— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 26, 2019
Bravo finishes it off for #CSK as they win by 6 wickets and register their second win of #VIVOIPL 2019 season
11.37 PM IST
FOUR! Bravo finishes things off and Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets. Meanwhile, a few fans rushed into the ground hoping to shake hands with Dhoni.
11.33 PM IST
WICKET! Drama in the last over as Rabada finally gets a wicket. Big nick from Jadhav's bat and Pant does the rest. DJ Bravo comes in for the finishing act.
11.31 PM IST
HUGE! That's possibly the game as Dhoni whacks a maximum. Just 2 required from 6 now.
So a set of bats comes out. Some Spartan. He chooses a BAS Vampire!! https://t.co/dFtm0PAqap— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 26, 2019