IPL 2019 Live Score, DC vs CSK: With 4 wickets down, will Pant come to Delhi's rescue?

Live Update

The ongoing Indian Premier League is in its final stage and the second last match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals will decide the second finalist of IPL 2019. After beating defeating defending champions CSK in the first qualifier, Mumbai reached the finals directly, DC made it here after defeating SRH on Thursday in a nail-biting encounter. The two teams have played 19 matches against each other in which Chennai has managed to win on 13 occasions whereas Delhi has won 6 matches. With numbers on CSK's side and good form on DC's side, today's encounter will be worth watching.

Team Delhi is riding high on confidence after beating Hyderabad a couple of nights ago, Delhi will be eyeing the finals. With Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, captain Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant in good form, the batting department looks sorted. The team can easily make a big total and can also chase any given big score. Needless to say, Rabada has been leading the bowling attack and his domination on the purple cap is proof that he is in good form. Ishant Sharma and Amit Mishra from the other hand have been a good support to Rabada in maintaining the pressure.

Team Chennai has been vulnerable in the league because the opening pair hasn't clicked well so far. While Watson looked rusty, Faf du Plessis' poor form has been the concern of the team think tank. Suresh Raina on number three position has been very crucial for the team and his return to form will give a big boost to the team. Skipper MS Dhoni has been in very good form and is striking the ball good and today too we can expect some big hits form Thala in the do or die encounter. Dwayne Bravo hasn't clicked well in the series and would want to show his magic with bat and ball in today's encounter. Needless to say, the spin duo of Harbhajan and Tahir will go all guns against the DC batting lineup to book their seat in finals against Mumbai.