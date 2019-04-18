image
IPL 2019 Live Score, DC vs MI Match at Feroz Shah Kotla: Hardik Pandya takes MI to 168

Delhi Capitals host Mumbai Indians at the Feroz Shah Kotla.

Debanu Das | April 18 2019, 9.41 pm IST
DC Vs Mumbai | Match 34 | Apr 18, 2019

MI 168 /5 (20.0)

Second Inning

DC Yet To Bat

WICKET! Talk about a massive breakdown of communication. QDK dashed off to the striker's side without looking at Yadav. The striker didn't budge and Pant completed the runout. QDK departs for 35.

Match number 34! Today’s clash will be at the Feroz Shah Kotla grounds as the home team Delhi Capitals host Mumbai Indians. DC is second on the table and MI right at their tail at number three. DC will want to retain their spot and make improvements on it while the visitors want to displace their hosts. Historically, the two teams have been closely matched.

DC has a strong batting lineup consisting of Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant. While Pant is very erratic with his performance, Dhawan is dependable. Shreyas Iyer makes for a solid middle-order batsman as is All-rounder Chris Morris. Prithvi Shaw is a prodigy who can attack the bowlers but needs to hang on to his wicket longer. Colin Munro is the hard hitter on this side. Rahul Tewatia’s middle order performance is crucial, along with Colin Ingram.

Kagiso Rabada is among the very best in death over bowling. Add Sandeep Lamichhane, Ishant Sharma and Keemo Paul to the mix and you have a very strong bowling attack.

Rohit Sharma and Quinto de Kock are the designated openers. On their day, they can demolish bowlers with impunity. Suryakumar Yadav and Kieron Pollard form the middle order while all-rounders Hardik and Krunal Pandya act as finishers. Ben Cutting needs to step up his game. For the bowling department, Jason Behrendorff, Lasith Malinga and Mitchell McClenaghan make the meat of the attack.