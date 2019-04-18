IPL 2019 Live Score, DC vs MI Match at Feroz Shah Kotla: MI beat DC by 40 runs

Live Update

A clinical performance from Mumbai Indians resulted in Delhi Capitals losing by 40 runs. Winning the toss at the Feroz Shah Kotla, MI elected to bat first. The visitors ended up scoring 168 runs in their allotted 20 overs, thanks to heroics of Krunal and Hardik Pandya. Delhi Capitals failed to chase the target after a massive batting order collapse. With this win, MI displaced DC from the second spot with 12 points in nine games.

DC has a strong batting lineup consisting of Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant. While Pant is very erratic with his performance, Dhawan is dependable. Shreyas Iyer makes for a solid middle-order batsman as is All-rounder Chris Morris. Prithvi Shaw is a prodigy who can attack the bowlers but needs to hang on to his wicket longer. Colin Munro is the hard hitter on this side. Rahul Tewatia’s middle order performance is crucial, along with Colin Ingram.

Kagiso Rabada is among the very best in death over bowling. Add Sandeep Lamichhane, Ishant Sharma and Keemo Paul to the mix and you have a very strong bowling attack.

Rohit Sharma and Quinto de Kock are the designated openers. On their day, they can demolish bowlers with impunity. Suryakumar Yadav and Kieron Pollard form the middle order while all-rounders Hardik and Krunal Pandya act as finishers. Ben Cutting needs to step up his game. For the bowling department, Jason Behrendorff, Lasith Malinga and Mitchell McClenaghan make the meat of the attack.