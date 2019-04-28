IPL 2019 Live Score, DC vs RCB in New Delhi: DC beat RCB by 16 runs

Live Update

Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be battling it out in the hot Delhi weather. It is match number 46 today. DC wants to move up to the top and replace CSK, who has been leading the charts for the longest time. RCB will want to make use of their newfound form and continue winning.

Delhi Capitals is proving itself to be a tough contender. They may have slipped to the third spot but that seems only temporary, since they have the firepower to move up. Opener Shikhar Dhawan is key to their run scoring, while Prithvi Shaw has been playing in fits and starts. Rishabh Pant is proving his worth, but he needs to play responsibly. Shreyas Iyer is the rock in the middle order, while Chris Morris and Colin Munro are the hard hitters. Keemo Paul is an all-rounder who is efficient at wicket taking. Ishant Sharma and Kagiso Rabada are the main pacers. Sandeep Lamichhane is the main turner for DC.

RCB rely on Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers to do the heavy lifting when it comes to scoring runs. Moeen Ali is the hard hitter and Parthiv Patel does a very good job at the top. Marcus Stoinis is the all-rounder everyone wants. Colin de Grandhomme and Washington Sundar are the main all-rounders. Nathan Coulter-Nile, Tim Southee, and Umesh Yadav are the main pacers for RCB. Dale Steyn injury will be a cause of concern for RCB. The list of spinners includes Navdeep Saini and Yuzvendra Chahal. Mohammad Siraj is also a useful option as a bowler.

RCB’s plan will be to make sure Steyn’s injury and unavailability does not affect them much. DC is a good side, but some of the players lack a lot of experience, RCB will want to use that to their advantage.