IPL 2019 Live Score, DC vs RCB: Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 4 wickets

Live Update

The first match of super Sunday will see Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Shreyas Iyer’s Delhi Capitals in their backyard at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore. The match will be an interesting one as for hosts RCB it will be a do or die match whereas DC would like to win the match and move up the points table. By losing all the five matches played so far, the Bangalore team is ranked eighth whereas the Delhi team is ranked sixth with 4 points as they have won 2 and lost 3 matches played so far.

The Virat Kohli led RCB side appears to be one of the strongest teams of the Indian Premier League on papers. With the likes of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Moeen Ali in the batting lineup and, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Tim Southee and others in the bowling department, RCB looks unbeatable. But looks like the team is repeating the mistakes of past years and it is the reason why the team is still to win their first match. Apart from Virat and ABD, no other batsman has played for the team on the other hand, the bowlers too have been expensive and are giving away easy runs. In the last match, we saw the likes of Southee being smashed away for a couple of sixes with ease. Adding to their woes, the sloppy fielding is proving to be a cause of concern for the team.

As far as the Delhi Capitals team is considered, the batting line up looks great with the presence of Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Colin Ingram, captain Shreyas Iyer and others. The bowling department too looks formidable with the presence of Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, Amit Mishra, Sandeep Lamichhane and others. The team has balanced well in the matches played so far. But the DC think tank would want their star opener and their expensive buy of the year Shikhar Dhawan to finally click. The left-handed batsman has been sloppy with his form and need to pull up his socks. We wonder if today will be that day.