IPL 2019 Live Score, DC vs SRH Match Eliminator in Vizag: Khaleel's double puts SRH on track

Delhi Capitals take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in an Eliminator match.

Debanu Das | May 08 2019, 10.31 pm IST
DC Vs Hyderabad | Eliminator | May 08, 2019

SRH 162 /8 (20.0)

Second Inning

DC 97 /3 (12.2)

10.33 PM IST

10.31 PM IST

10.22 PM IST

10.14 PM IST

10.11 PM IST

Delhi Capitals have slipped to the third spot but none of that matters right now. They need to beat SRH or they're out of the IPL. Opener Shikhar Dhawan is key to their run scoring, while Prithvi Shaw has been playing in fits and starts. Rishabh Pant is proving his worth, but he needs to play responsibly. Shreyas Iyer is the rock in the middle order, while Chris Morris and Colin Munro are the hard hitters. Keemo Paul is an all-rounder who is efficient at wicket taking. Ishant Sharma and Kagiso Rabada are the main pacers. Sandeep Lamichhane is the main turner for DC.

SRH is a very strong batting unit. Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar and Deepak Hooda form the middle order. With Jonny Bairstow back in England, Wriddhiman Saha will be roped in as the wicketkeeper. David Warner is back to Australia so SRH will have to think of a good opening pair. For the bowling department, Khaleel Ahmed, and Shahbaz Nadeem are the usual options. Rashid Khan is the main spinner for SRH and has been quite successful in the IPL.