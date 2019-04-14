IPL 2019 Live Score, KKR vs CSK Match at Eden Gardens: Imran Tahir removes Russell, Lynn, breaks KKR

Live Update

It is time for a mega-showdown as Kolkata Knight Riders host Chennai Super Kings at the Eden Gardens. The clash between the number one and number two sides is a much-awaited one considering CSK defeated KKR comprehensively in their last encounter. Dinesh Karthik and his men are still quite raw from that defeat. CSK is on the top of the points table with 12 points in seven games while KKR is in second with eight points in seven games.

KKR relied heavily on the hulking Andre Russell to win most of their matches. He’s also been one of their most consistent players. Sunil Narine and Chris Lynn are devastating openers, but they are a bit of a hit and miss type batsmen. In a slow pitch like at the Eden, it will be interesting to see what combination Karthik uses. Robin Uthappa and Karthik form the backbone of the middle order, along with Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill. The latter two are showing a lot of promise. In the bowling department, Piyush Chawla and Sunil Narine are the spinners while Harry Gurney and Lockie Ferguson are the designated quicks. Kuldeep Yadav and Chawla could be very effective at the Eden today.

Chennai have strong openers in Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis. Suresh Raina, Dwayne Bravo and Ambati Rayudu form the middle order. MS Dhoni comes in lower down the order to finish things off. Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi will be the bowlers to look out for. Scott Kuggeleijin is useful with both the ball and the bat. Ravindra Jadeja could be crucial today for CSK.