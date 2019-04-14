IPL 2019 Live Score, KKR vs CSK Match at Eden Gardens: Raina, Jadeja lead CSK to 5 wicket win

Live Update

Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 5 wickets. Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja stood out in the chase, saving CSK from what looked by a defeat from the home team. KKR looked strong with their bowling but lost their tempo towards the end of the game with Harry Gurney and Piyush Chawla being punished in their last overs.

KKR relied heavily on the hulking Andre Russell to win most of their matches. He’s also been one of their most consistent players. Sunil Narine and Chris Lynn are devastating openers, but they are a bit of a hit and miss type batsmen. In a slow pitch like at the Eden, it will be interesting to see what combination Karthik uses. Robin Uthappa and Karthik form the backbone of the middle order, along with Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill. The latter two are showing a lot of promise. In the bowling department, Piyush Chawla and Sunil Narine are the spinners while Harry Gurney and Lockie Ferguson are the designated quicks. Kuldeep Yadav and Chawla could be very effective at the Eden today.

Chennai have strong openers in Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis. Suresh Raina, Dwayne Bravo and Ambati Rayudu form the middle order. MS Dhoni comes in lower down the order to finish things off. Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi will be the bowlers to look out for. Scott Kuggeleijin is useful with both the ball and the bat. Ravindra Jadeja could be crucial today for CSK.