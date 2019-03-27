IPL 2019 Live Score, KKR vs KXIP at Kolkata: Russell, Rana, Uthappa star in 28 run win for Knight Riders

11.41 PM IST
Thank you for tuning in to In.com! Have a good night, we'll see you guys soon :)
KKR win by 28 runs to register their second win of the season. Top class performance by the big fella Dre Russ #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/LWMByxVZ1N— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 27, 2019
11.38 PM IST
And there it is! Kolkata Knight Riders beat Kings XI Punjab by 28 runs. Top class performance by the home team. Shah Rukh's happy and the boys are patting each other on the back.
2⃣OUT OF 2⃣! TONIGHT'S GONNA BE A GOODNIGHT! 💜#KKRvKXIP #VIVOIPL #KKRHaiTaiyaar— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) March 27, 2019
11.36 PM IST
Last over and KXIP aren't giving up. Two fours here. 50 partnership up between Mandeep and Miller.
11.35 PM IST
English cricketing legend David Gower with The Bossman @iamsrk at Eden Gardens! 😁#KKRvKXIP #VIVOIPL #KKRHaiTaiyaar pic.twitter.com/pYGHc0b8d5— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) March 27, 2019
11.33 PM IST
FIFTY for David Miller. He's played his part well though his team is in the corner right now. Miller's been in the country for only a day and he's adjusted well.
A gritty half-century from @DavidMillerSA12 👏👏— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 27, 2019
KXIP 177/4 after 19 overs. pic.twitter.com/ndKAx3yUfO