Live Updates

IPL 2019 Live Score, KKR vs KXIP at Kolkata: Russell, Rana, Uthappa star in 28 run win for Knight Riders

11.41 PM IST

Thank you for tuning in to In.com! Have a good night, we'll see you guys soon :)

Full Scorecard

11.38 PM IST

And there it is! Kolkata Knight Riders beat Kings XI Punjab by 28 runs. Top class performance by the home team. Shah Rukh's happy and the boys are patting each other on the back. 

Full Scorecard

11.36 PM IST

Last over and KXIP aren't giving up. Two fours here. 50 partnership up between Mandeep and Miller.

Full Scorecard

11.35 PM IST

Full Scorecard

11.33 PM IST

FIFTY for David Miller. He's played his part well though his team is in the corner right now. Miller's been in the country for only a day and he's adjusted well. 

Full Scorecard
