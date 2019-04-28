IPL 2019 Live Score, KKR vs MI Match in Kolkata: KKR beat MI by 34 runs

Live Update

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Mumbai Indians by 34 runs to stay alive in the Indian Premier League. Winning the toss Rohit Sharma opted to bowl first. KKR started off strong and managed to post 232 runs in 20 overs losing only 2 wickets. Three of their batsmen managed to score over 50. MI failed to chase down the target, finishing at 198 runs. Besides Hardik Pandya, there was no one who challenged the KKR bowlers.

KKR will probably stick to their formula of Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine opening the batting. Robin Uthappa and Nitish Rana are likely to be the next batsmen. Dinesh Karthik and Shubman Gill will follow. Gill deserves to be sent up the order as he is not exactly a finisher. Andre Russell is the last recognised batsman who also doubles up as the finisher. Karthik is well suited to finish innings just like Russell. With six losses on the trot, KKR will be wanting to buckle up as they face the might of MI. KKR may want to try out a new combination and Joe Denlyu, Shivam Mavi or Rinku Singh may get a call.

Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna and Harry Gurney will be the strike bowlers. Piyush Chawla will be the second spinner along with Narine.

MI will stick to Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock to open their innings. Siddhesh Lad will want a spot on the squad as well. Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan, along with Kieron Pollard will be the ones who play the big shots. All-rounders Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya are the designated finishers. The duo is capable to take wickets as well. Mayank Markande and Rahul Chahar will be required to stop the run flow. Jason Behrendorff and Alzarri Joseph will be the strike bowlers.