  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket

Live Updates

IPL 2019 Live Score, KKR vs MI Match in Kolkata: KKR post 232 runs

Kolkata Knight Riders host Mumbai Indians at the Eden Gardens.

Debanu Das | April 28 2019, 9.47 pm IST
Kolkata Vs Mumbai | Match 47 | Apr 28, 2019

KKR 232 /2 (20.0)

Second Inning

MI 21 /2 (3.3)

CricketNext

10.17 PM IST

Full Scorecard

10.17 PM IST

Full Scorecard

10.13 PM IST

Full Scorecard

10.02 PM IST

Full Scorecard

10.01 PM IST

Debutant Sandeep Warrier to bowl first for KKR. MI need 233 runs to win. They do have the firepower for that sort of chase. Plus the ground looks lightning fast.

Full Scorecard
IPL 2019 Live Score, KKR vs MI Match in Kolkata: KKR post 232 runs