IPL 2019 Live Score, KKR vs RCB Match at Eden Gardens: Dale Steyn strikes, removes Chris Lynn

Live Update

Kolkata Knight Riders have hit a rough patch over the last couple of games, losing a couple of close games. Perhaps the worst defeats were against Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals, since the franchises routed them twice. With concern over Andre Russell, KKR will be facing Royal Challengers Bangalore – who are also out of form and possibly demoralised after several defeats. With Dayle Steyn returning to the squad, a lot could happen for RCB.

KKR will probably stick to their formula of Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine opening the batting. Robin Uthappa is likely to follow and then Nitish Rana. Dinesh Karthik and Shubman Gill are the next batsmen with Andre Russell being the finisher. Gill should be promoted up the order, considering he requires a bit of time to settle himself and is not a finisher. Karthik is well suited to finish innings just like Russell. It will be interesting to find out if Russell is rested since it was reported that he’s picked up an injury. In that case, Joe Denlyu, Shivam Mavi or Rinku Singh may get a call.

Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna and Harry Gurney will be the strike bowlers. Piyush Chawla will be the second spinner along with Narine.

RCB will have Moeen Ali and Parthiv Patel opening the batting, followed by Virat Kohli and Ab de Villiers. Virat can also open the batting if required. Shivam Dube, Colin de Grandomme and Marcus Stoinis form the middle order. With Dayle Steyn in the squad, RCB will get a lot of firepower in their side. Nathan Coulter-Nile, Mohammed Siraj and Navdeep Saini will be the other specialist bowlers.