IPL 2019 Live Score, KKR vs RR: Dinesh Karthik's heroic goes in vain as Rajasthan defeat Kolkata by 3 wickets

Live Update

Match number forty-three of the Indian Premier League will see the Kolkata Knight Riders take on the Rajasthan Royals in a do-or-die encounter. Both teams desperately want to win the match and move ahead in the tournament. While the Rajasthan Royals want to win the match and try to stay alive in the league, KKR wants to end their losing streak and add 2 points and advance ahead. Last time when KKR clashed with RR in this season, Kolkata defeated Rajasthan by 8 wickets.

With Ajinkya Rahane stepping down from his captaincy roles, the Mumbai based right-handed batsman struck a fine century in the following match. Apart from Rahane, no batsman has clicked for the team and this is what has been hurting them. With Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tripathi and others in their batting lineup, RR would desperately want them to click. With the likes of Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkat, Shreyas Gopal doing well with the ball, Rajasthan will be heavily banking on them.

As for KKR, the team has the best batting line up of the current season. With the likes of Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik and their main man Andre Russell, KKR can set any target and can chase down any set target. Also, their bowling department looks settled as Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Sunil Narine have got the opposition in their spin web. But the team is worried as their spin bowlers haven't clicked for them in last few matches.