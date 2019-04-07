IPL 2019 Live Score, KKR vs RR: Sunil Narine and Chris Lynn's heroics helps KKR win the match by 8 wickets

Live Update

The second match of super Sunday will see Ajinkya Rahane led Rajasthan Royals take on Dinesh Karthik’s Kolkata Knight Riders in Jaipur. The 21st match of the ongoing IPL series will see both KKR and RR wanting to win this match after their respective previous victories. Winning 3 of their 4 games, KKR currently is placed on the third position whereas RR is on the seventh position winning one and losing 3 matches played so far.

Two times IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders has the best batting line up of the current season. With the likes of Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik and not to forget their main man Andre Russell, KKR can set any target and can chase down any set target. Also their bowling department looks settled as Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Sunil Narine have got the opposition in their spin web. As far as team Rajasthan Royals is concerned, the team looks pretty sorted as it boasts the likes of Ajinkya Rahane, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tripathi and others in their batting lineup. Their bowling department too is pretty much sorted with the presence of Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkat, Shreyas Gopal and others. We just hope things fall in place for team RR and we see them move up the points table.