IPL 2019 Live Score, KXIP vs DC:R Ashwin vs Shreyas Iyer, who will win the contest?

Live Update

Match thirty-eight of the Indian Premier League 2019 will see hosts Delhi Capitals take on Kings XI Punjab in their den. Last time when the two teams met in Mohali, the home team defeated Delhi and in this match, Shreyas Iyer and boys will play this match to settle the score. This will be an interesting match as both the teams are fighting to find their spot in the IPL points table. Both the teams have ten points each by the net run rate separating them. While DC is at third position, KXIP are fourth in the ranking.

KXIP boast the likes of Chris Gayle and KL Rahul who are superb openers and are in good form. After the openers, we have David Miller and Sarfaraz Khan in the middle order. Captain Ravichandran Ashwin will be important in keeping the runs in check just like his last match. The performances of Andrew Tye, Mohammed Shami and Sam Curran will be crucial too in this match.

For DC, Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan are batsman the opposition should be wary of. Both the batsmen have got their form and can take the opposition with their game on any given day. They are followed by Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Colin Ingram and Hanuma Vihari in the middle order. In the bowling department, Trent Boult, Ishant Sharma and Kagiso Rabada who are very deadly have been getting good wickets. Delhi has a very balanced unit.

It will be interesting to see how Shreyas Iyer will guide his troops against an experienced Ashwin.