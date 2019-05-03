IPL 2019 Live Score, KXIP vs KKR Match in Mohali: Chris Lynn departs for 46

10.35 PM IST
“There is no question (to tolerate it) but the team is going to leave the country day after tomorrow, so I don’t want to tell anything regarding this,” he was quoted as saying by Cricfrenzy, a sports website. The Bangladesh World Cup squad had a practice session on April 29. Bangladesh will be playing their first WC match on June 2, against South Africa.
Despite being allowed to stay for the IPL, Shakib found himself in some controversy. The Bangladesh team had scheduled a photo shoot session for the upcoming World Cup. Shakib failed to turn up for it. The BCB president Nazmul Hasan Papon is reportedly unhappy about this development. He called it a disappointing incident but decided to not take any action on this since the team will be heading to the World cup on May 1.
Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan could not find a permanent spot on the playing XI of Sunrisers Hyderabad. A number of high performing foreign players forced the selectors to bench him for several matches in the Indian Premier League. With some of the foreign players gone, Shakib chose to stay on with the franchise so that he finds a spot on the team. He sought permission from the Bangladesh Cricket Board to stay on in the IPL instead of joining Bangladesh training camp for the World Cup.
Baby-faced Sam Curran is an extremely talented cricketer. Costly miss by Rinku Singh off Narine when Curran was on 17. He compounded KKR bowlers' misery and propelled his side to a competitive score. Its a good strip & KKR has an explosive lineup. Should be a good chase#KXIPvKKR pic.twitter.com/LeiRmuDHgt— 🇮🇳 Bharat Sharma 🇮🇳 (@bharatsharma_) May 3, 2019
KKR will probably stick to their formula of Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine opening the batting. Robin Uthappa and Nitish Rana are likely to be the next batsmen. Dinesh Karthik and Shubman Gill will follow. Gill deserves to be sent up the order as he is not exactly a finisher. Andre Russell is the last recognised batsman who also doubles up as the finisher. Karthik is well suited to finish innings just like Russell. With six losses on the trot, KKR will be wanting to buckle up as they face the might of MI. KKR may want to try out a new combination and Joe Denlyu, Shivam Mavi or Rinku Singh may get a call.
KXIP get their game going with Chris Gayle and KL Rahul at the top of the order. David Miller and keeper Nicolas Pooran are a part of the middle order. Sam Curran and Hardus Viljoen are the hard hitters and wicket takers at the same time. KL Rahul can also be used as wicketkeeper. Mayank Agarwal is also another batsman to look out for. As for the bowlers, skipper Ravi Ashwin is often targeted by batsmen so he’ll have to look out for that. Mujeeb Ur Rahman is the main spinner. Mohammad Shami is KXIP’s main pace bowlers. Murugan Ashwin is another important bowler, along with Andrew Tye.