IPL 2019 Live Score, KXIP vs KKR Match in Mohali: KKR beat KXIP by 7 wickets

Live Update

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Kings XI Punjab by seven wickets and two overs to spare. KKR remain alive in their hunt for a spot in the qualifiers but KXIP’s hopes are quite diminished after this loss. Winning the toss, KKR decided to bowl first. KXIP dashed to a big score of 183 runs. KKR’s batsmen came up with a better reply and managed to settle the score with two overs to spare.

KKR will probably stick to their formula of Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine opening the batting. Robin Uthappa and Nitish Rana are likely to be the next batsmen. Dinesh Karthik and Shubman Gill will follow. Gill deserves to be sent up the order as he is not exactly a finisher. Andre Russell is the last recognised batsman who also doubles up as the finisher. Karthik is well suited to finish innings just like Russell. With six losses on the trot, KKR will be wanting to buckle up as they face the might of MI. KKR may want to try out a new combination and Joe Denlyu, Shivam Mavi or Rinku Singh may get a call.

KXIP get their game going with Chris Gayle and KL Rahul at the top of the order. David Miller and keeper Nicolas Pooran are a part of the middle order. Sam Curran and Hardus Viljoen are the hard hitters and wicket takers at the same time. KL Rahul can also be used as wicketkeeper. Mayank Agarwal is also another batsman to look out for. As for the bowlers, skipper Ravi Ashwin is often targeted by batsmen so he’ll have to look out for that. Mujeeb Ur Rahman is the main spinner. Mohammad Shami is KXIP’s main pace bowlers. Murugan Ashwin is another important bowler, along with Andrew Tye.