IPL 2019 Live Score, KXIP vs RCB Match in Mohali: Parthiv Patel departs, AB de Villers enters

Live Update

Royal Challengers are at an unenviable position right now. They're at the bottom of the table and have no wins. If they lose today's game, their hopes of qualifying for the playoffs is gone. Virat Kohli will be under pressure today to perform. This is a make or break match for RCB. Kings XI Punjab on the other hand, wouldn't have much to worry about.

RCB’s batting order relies on Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers to do most of the heavy lifting. While ABD had a good match, Virat has been slightly inconsistent in the last four matches. Moeen Ali, Parthiv Patel and Colin de Grandhomme are useful for the big shots. Mohammed Siraj is handy with the ball and Marcus Stoinis and Nathan Coulter-Nile are reliable all-rounders. Yuzvendra Chahal will be a key bowler.

Punjab will be cashing in on the hard-hitting of Chris Gayle and KL Rahul. Sam Curran will be someone to watch out for, both with the ball and the bat. Mayank Agarwal and Mandeep Singh are the key components to the middle order and KXIP will hope that they fire. Mohammad Shami is likely to be the strike pacer for Punjab while Ravichandran Ashwin and Murugan Ashwin will be key to slow the run flow.