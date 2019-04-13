IPL 2019 Live Score, KXIP vs RCB Match in Mohali: Parthiv Patel departs, AB de Villers enters

10.27 PM IST
The 2019 kit includes a white tee with two blue stripes and a big Mumbai Indians logo on the chest. As for the trousers, it is yellow and is loaded with a ton of emojis that resemble the players’ faces. The idea seems to be to embarrass the errant player so they don’t repeat it. Sran must’ve been late for some sort of team activity. That could range from a training session, gym session or even a team meeting.
The recipient of the maiden Emoji Punishment kit of @IPL 2019 is @sranbarinder 😅😂😅— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 4, 2019
Can you guess why did he wear it?#OneFamily #CricketMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians pic.twitter.com/4bQ0mamwDP
10.26 PM IST
When you’re at school, the teacher calls your parents if you’re late. When you’re a latecomer and play for Mumbai Indians, the side has a better way of dealing with you. They don’t call the player’s family, but instead, ask them to wear a special Emoji Punishment kit. The team issues a funny, emoji-filled kit to the errant player and they have to wear it when they travel to a different city. This year, the first recipient of the Emoji Punishment kit is Barinder Sran.
10.25 PM IST
Ganguly - Shirt wave at Lord's balcony— Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) April 12, 2019
Dhoni - Storming the field at Jaipur
Kohli - ???
10.21 PM IST
Why is Chris Gayle behaving like angry ex 🙃 #KXIPvRCB #RCBvKXIP pic.twitter.com/Wzolwd79hq— Sir Jadeja fan (@SirJadeja) April 13, 2019
10.20 PM IST
And that's a goner! Parthi is caught in the deep at 19 off 9 and that brings the dangerous AB de Villiers at the crease. In typical ABD fawshion, the south African gets off the mark with a boundary.
Royal Challengers are at an unenviable position right now. They're at the bottom of the table and have no wins. If they lose today's game, their hopes of qualifying for the playoffs is gone. Virat Kohli will be under pressure today to perform. This is a make or break match for RCB. Kings XI Punjab on the other hand, wouldn't have much to worry about.
RCB’s batting order relies on Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers to do most of the heavy lifting. While ABD had a good match, Virat has been slightly inconsistent in the last four matches. Moeen Ali, Parthiv Patel and Colin de Grandhomme are useful for the big shots. Mohammed Siraj is handy with the ball and Marcus Stoinis and Nathan Coulter-Nile are reliable all-rounders. Yuzvendra Chahal will be a key bowler.
Punjab will be cashing in on the hard-hitting of Chris Gayle and KL Rahul. Sam Curran will be someone to watch out for, both with the ball and the bat. Mayank Agarwal and Mandeep Singh are the key components to the middle order and KXIP will hope that they fire. Mohammad Shami is likely to be the strike pacer for Punjab while Ravichandran Ashwin and Murugan Ashwin will be key to slow the run flow.