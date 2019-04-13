IPL 2019 Live Score, KXIP vs RCB Match in Mohali: RCB get their first victory, beat XIP by 8 wickets

Live Update

Royal Challengers make history as they beat Kings XI Punjab by eight wickets. RCB lost to all teams except for KXIP. Chris Gayle's unbeaten 99 stood out in an otherwise lacklustre KXIP batting performance. RCB's Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers shone with the bat, with both notching half centuries. Fielding performance was poor from KXIP and they missed a few catches and failed to stop the ball at times.

RCB’s batting order relies on Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers to do most of the heavy lifting. While ABD had a good match, Virat has been slightly inconsistent in the last four matches. Moeen Ali, Parthiv Patel and Colin de Grandhomme are useful for the big shots. Mohammed Siraj is handy with the ball and Marcus Stoinis and Nathan Coulter-Nile are reliable all-rounders. Yuzvendra Chahal will be a key bowler.

Punjab will be cashing in on the hard-hitting of Chris Gayle and KL Rahul. Sam Curran will be someone to watch out for, both with the ball and the bat. Mayank Agarwal and Mandeep Singh are the key components to the middle order and KXIP will hope that they fire. Mohammad Shami is likely to be the strike pacer for Punjab while Ravichandran Ashwin and Murugan Ashwin will be key to slow the run flow.

RCB is yet to get off the mark on the points table and there's a lot of pressure on Kohli. After losing a couple of close contests, it will be a big task to find inspiration and pull ouyt a victory today.