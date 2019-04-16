IPL 2019 Live Score, KXIP vs RR at Mohali: Kings beat Royals by 12 runs

Live Update

Kings XI Punjab beat Rajasthan Royals by 12 runs to move up on the IPL table. KXIP now have 10 points in nine games and have moved on to the fourth position. Rajasthan Royals remain in the seventh position with four points in eight games. Hopes for RR to qualify got the playoff is very slim thanks to their lack of points.

Punjab will be cashing in on the hard-hitting of Chris Gayle and KL Rahul. Sam Curran will be someone to watch out for, both with the ball and the bat. Mayank Agarwal and Mandeep Singh are the key components to the middle order and KXIP will hope that they fire. Mohammad Shami is likely to be the strike pacer for Punjab while Ravichandran Ashwin and Murugan Ashwin will be key to slow the run flow.

RR have a superb opener in skipper Ajinkya Rahane. Steve Smith, Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes make for the meat of the batting order. The four of them are the backbones of the Royals’ batting. All-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham and Stokes are the mainstays in this team. Jofra Archer and Varun Aaron are the main pacers, though we've seen more of the former in action. Oshane Thomas. Rahul Tripathi, Dhawal Kulkarni and Jaydev Unadkat are some of the Indian guys to look out for.