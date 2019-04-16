IPL 2019 Live Score, KXIP vs RR at Mohali: Match looks evenly poised

Live Update

Match number 32 is here and this looks like a big one. Neither Kings XI Punjab nor Rajasthan Royals are doing particularly good at the moment with both losing their last couple of matches. RR are particularly in trouble, being seventh in the table right now.

Punjab will be cashing in on the hard-hitting of Chris Gayle and KL Rahul. Sam Curran will be someone to watch out for, both with the ball and the bat. Mayank Agarwal and Mandeep Singh are the key components to the middle order and KXIP will hope that they fire. Mohammad Shami is likely to be the strike pacer for Punjab while Ravichandran Ashwin and Murugan Ashwin will be key to slow the run flow.

RR have a superb opener in skipper Ajinkya Rahane. Steve Smith, Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes make for the meat of the batting order. The four of them are the backbones of the Royals’ batting. All-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham and Stokes are the mainstays in this team. Jofra Archer and Varun Aaron are the main pacers, though we've seen more of the former in action. Oshane Thomas. Rahul Tripathi, Dhawal Kulkarni and Jaydev Unadkat are some of the Indian guys to look out for.