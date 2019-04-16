IPL 2019 Live Score, KXIP vs RR at Mohali: Match looks evenly poised

11.31 PM IST
Mr N Manjunath Prasad, who is also the District Election Officer, said, "But all the three times, he didn't turn up for physical verification and filling up of the form as he was travelling abroad.” He clarified that Form 7 which is meant for deletion of the name from electoral can be submitted by family members but Form 6 for inclusion can only be submitted by the voter concerned.
11.28 PM IST
The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner N Manjunath Prasad told the media that, "His brother had submitted the application (Form 7) for the removal of Rahul Dravid's name from the voters' list from Indira Nagar where he was staying at his parental house." Rahul Dravid’s brother, Vijay, submitted Form 7 which was meant for deletion of names from the list but another document, Form 6, to add his name in the new electoral roll from the new place was not submitted by the under-19 Indian cricket team coach.
While another officer confirmed with the TOI that the officials visited his house twice, but there were not allowed inside. They were informed that Dravid was touring abroad and there was no message from him to include his name in the voters’ list. He further added that the polling officials went to his new address thrice for verification as per procedure.
11.28 PM IST
Dravid moved from his paternal house in Indiranagar to Ashwathnagar in RMV extension with wife Vijeta, last year. Though he got his name deleted from Shantinagar Assembly constituency, he failed to get his name enrolled in the new constituency.
11.24 PM IST
In an ironic twist of fate, the poster-boy of Karnataka's Election Commission will not be able to cast his vote this week in the Phase-2 polls of Karnataka. The Former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid was seen with slogans ‘Cast your Vote. Make Democracy Win’ and is the state’s election body’s ambassador for the national Lok Sabha Elections of 2019. According to reports, his name was deleted from the voter’s list due to a change in address.
11.12 PM IST
That's a well made half-century for Rahul Tripathi off 44 deliveries.#KXIPvRR pic.twitter.com/rsQAhtSfz0— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 16, 2019
Live Update
Match number 32 is here and this looks like a big one. Neither Kings XI Punjab nor Rajasthan Royals are doing particularly good at the moment with both losing their last couple of matches. RR are particularly in trouble, being seventh in the table right now.
Punjab will be cashing in on the hard-hitting of Chris Gayle and KL Rahul. Sam Curran will be someone to watch out for, both with the ball and the bat. Mayank Agarwal and Mandeep Singh are the key components to the middle order and KXIP will hope that they fire. Mohammad Shami is likely to be the strike pacer for Punjab while Ravichandran Ashwin and Murugan Ashwin will be key to slow the run flow.
RR have a superb opener in skipper Ajinkya Rahane. Steve Smith, Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes make for the meat of the batting order. The four of them are the backbones of the Royals’ batting. All-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham and Stokes are the mainstays in this team. Jofra Archer and Varun Aaron are the main pacers, though we've seen more of the former in action. Oshane Thomas. Rahul Tripathi, Dhawal Kulkarni and Jaydev Unadkat are some of the Indian guys to look out for.