IPL 2019 Live Score, KXIP vs SRH Cricket Match at Mohali: Jonny Bairstow departs early

8.43 PM IST
Tell you what?— Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) April 8, 2019
This is also their LOWEST POWERPLAY SCORE AGAINST US IN THE #VIVOIPL. 😱👏
RT kardo agar tussi khush ho sadde bowlers di performance dekh ke. 🔁#SaddaPunjab #KXIPvSRH #KXIP #VIVOIPL https://t.co/zk95wphdFr
8.43 PM IST
When he was 13, Warner's coach asked him to switch his batting style and become a right-hander. His coach reasoned that Warner kept hitting the ball in the air when batting left-handed. A season later, his mother, Sheila Warner, asked him to go back to batting as a leftie. The result was that he broke the U-16 run-scoring record for the Coastal Cricket Club.
View this post on Instagram
I had an amazing time in Toronto, thanks to every single person that was involved. @gt20canada Credit to you for putting together this tournament for what was only a thought about 8 months ago and you did it. Everyone I spoke to, took pics with and engaged with thanks you for being polite and so kind towards me. I really appreciated the opportunity to be back on the park and playing competitive cricket again. My team mates and staff were fantastic. Energetic and enthusiastic bunch of people, I am gonna miss you all. Thanks Canada 🙏🙏 until next time...
8.35 PM IST
"I feel IPL should not be the criteria for team selection. You can't select a team for the 50-over format from a 20-over event, it's my personal opinion. IPL is a different ball game. Its franchise cricket and yes, form matters a lot. But in the last four years we have played enough ODI matches, enough T20 cricket. That should be enough to understand these are the players that we want," vice-captain Rohit Sharma was quoted as saying by India Today.
8.33 PM IST
The Indian selection committee will be having a meeting to select the Indian squad for the upcoming World Cup. Reports said that MSK Prasad and his men will not be considering any of the IPL performances for team selection. India captain Virat Kohli is expected to be a part of the team meetings. Kohli will be Mumbai for Royal Challengers Bangalore's upcoming clash against Mumbai Indians.
8.28 PM IST
David Warner joined the coastal cricket club in, Australia when he was aged 5. He was a part of the under-8 team. Besides being one of the most destructive batsmen, he is also an author. Warner's book is titled The Kaboom Kid.
Live Update
We’re into the third week of the Indian Premier League and we must admit that the tournament is shaping up to quite a blockbuster event. We have teams climbing up the points table only to lose their spot to another. On the top of the table, we have Kolkata Knight Riders, followed by Chennai Super Kings. Today’s match is between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab. SRH is third on the points table and KXIP is on number six.
SRH suffered a defeat in their last match against Mumbai Indians and will look forward to bouncing back. The team has two devastating openers in David Warner and Jonny Bairstow – both of whom are in sublime form. Vijay Shankar and Kane Williamson are in the middle order and are equally capable to play the big shots. Manish Pandey adds to the stability of their innings, those the batsman needs to pick up his game.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar does the job with the new ball and Mohammad Nabi, Shahbaz Nadeem and Siddarth Kaul add to his support.
Just like SRH, Kings XI is also fresh off a defeat from Chennai Super Kings. KXIP has the likes of Sam Curran and Chris Gayle to give them a strong start. KL Rahul can do similar damage with the bat as well. Skipper Ravichandran Ashwin may have been on the news for various reasons, but he’s quite a handy pick with the ball. In times of need, Ashwin can also pitch in with his batting skills. In short, KXIP has a pretty balanced team this year.