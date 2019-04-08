IPL 2019 Live Score, KXIP vs SRH Cricket Match at Mohali: KL Rahul notches fifty, Punjab looks steady

Live Update

KL Rahul's steady half-century has put KXIP in a good position as they steadily head forward. Losing Chris Gayle early in the innings was a drawback, but Punjab has recovered well. Mayank Agarwal is playing sensible cricket and is steadily supporting Rahul.

SRH suffered a defeat in their last match against Mumbai Indians and will look forward to bouncing back. The team has two devastating openers in David Warner and Jonny Bairstow – both of whom are in sublime form. Vijay Shankar and Kane Williamson are in the middle order and are equally capable to play the big shots. Manish Pandey adds to the stability of their innings, those the batsman needs to pick up his game.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar does the job with the new ball and Mohammad Nabi, Shahbaz Nadeem and Siddarth Kaul add to his support.

Just like SRH, Kings XI is also fresh off a defeat from Chennai Super Kings. KXIP has the likes of Sam Curran and Chris Gayle to give them a strong start. KL Rahul can do similar damage with the bat as well. Skipper Ravichandran Ashwin may have been on the news for various reasons, but he’s quite a handy pick with the ball. In times of need, Ashwin can also pitch in with his batting skills. In short, KXIP has a pretty balanced team this year.