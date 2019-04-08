IPL 2019 Live Score, KXIP vs SRH Cricket Match at Mohali: KL Rahul notches fifty, Punjab looks steady

11.20 PM IST
Matthew decided to adorn a fake beard, a lungi and a fisherman’s hat to do some shopping around T Nagar in Chennai. If you thought people found it rather odd that a six-feet tall guy was roaming around in a lungi in the middle of the day, you’re mistaken! Upon being asked why he decided to get a secret identity for a shopping day, he revealed to a leading daily, “It was a challenge by Warne to buy items for under Rs 1000. That's why I went around the market to buy some lungis, shirts, Rajini sunnies and a watch.” He also shared that a local boy was assisting him with the shopping. “Paid the boy Rs 100. And I can proudly tell you that I won the challenge (with Warne)," Hayden told the leading daily.
11.19 PM IST
IPL season has been upon us for a while and the cricketers and audience seem to be enjoying every bit of it! This happens to be one of the tournaments where all enmity is forgotten and everyone plays with each other with a lot of sportsmanship (well, almost!). We all know the six-foot-something cricketer from Down Under called Matthew Hayden and how he loves smashing the balls with his spectacular batting. But, what we didn’t know is that the cricketer looks extremely handsome in a lungi!
11.17 PM IST
.@mayankcricket joins the party as he brings up a composed FIFTY off 40 deliveries 😎😎 pic.twitter.com/Kdho9BCbAM— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 8, 2019
11.15 PM IST
Happiness is watching two technically sound batsman playing together....🙌👁️— Sir Hardik Pandya fan 💙🇮🇳 (@sirkungfupanda) April 8, 2019
"Form is temporary , class is permanent" 😎#KXIPvSRH #KLRahul #mayank
11.11 PM IST
GROUNDED! Pathan drops a sitter off the skipper. Mayank Agarwal gets a new life, moves to 43.
Live Update
KL Rahul's steady half-century has put KXIP in a good position as they steadily head forward. Losing Chris Gayle early in the innings was a drawback, but Punjab has recovered well. Mayank Agarwal is playing sensible cricket and is steadily supporting Rahul.
SRH suffered a defeat in their last match against Mumbai Indians and will look forward to bouncing back. The team has two devastating openers in David Warner and Jonny Bairstow – both of whom are in sublime form. Vijay Shankar and Kane Williamson are in the middle order and are equally capable to play the big shots. Manish Pandey adds to the stability of their innings, those the batsman needs to pick up his game.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar does the job with the new ball and Mohammad Nabi, Shahbaz Nadeem and Siddarth Kaul add to his support.
Just like SRH, Kings XI is also fresh off a defeat from Chennai Super Kings. KXIP has the likes of Sam Curran and Chris Gayle to give them a strong start. KL Rahul can do similar damage with the bat as well. Skipper Ravichandran Ashwin may have been on the news for various reasons, but he’s quite a handy pick with the ball. In times of need, Ashwin can also pitch in with his batting skills. In short, KXIP has a pretty balanced team this year.