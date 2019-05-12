IPL 2019 Live Score, MI vs CSK Final Match at Hyderabad: Mumbai Indians win IPL 2019

11.38 PM IST
.@mipaltan have won three IPL matches by a margin of 1 run. Two of them were finals. #IPL https://t.co/FPRESrOHF6— The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) May 12, 2019
11.37 PM IST
C’MMMMONNNNN @mipaltan— Jonty Rhodes (@JontyRhodes8) May 12, 2019
11.37 PM IST
Ohhhhhhhhhhhh myyyyyyyhhhhhhh goooooddddddd thanqqqqqq sooooooi muchhhhhhhh lord— Karela Queen:) (@vaishu924) May 12, 2019
Sharma ji ka beta phir se cup uthaya🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌❤❤❤❤❤#MIvCSK
11.36 PM IST
Pic1- #CSK against other Teams— SUNIL (@ImSGaraka) May 7, 2019
Pic2- #CSK against #MI #CSKvMI #MIvCSK #IPLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/EPYeR2Z4Dv
11.36 PM IST
IPL is a tournament where seven teams play against each other to decide who defeats #CSK in the finals. #MIvCSK #IPL2019Finals #MI— Live Cricket Score (@BBL_POWER) May 12, 2019
Live Update
The IPL 2019 final is here and we have two heavyweight teams ready to clash at Hyderabad. The winner takes the trophy home. There are no second chances today.
With the right set of batsmen, bowlers and all-rounders give CSK an edge over the other teams. With Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis by Suresh Raina on number three, CSK has the best. It is then followed by Dhoni himself who has been in sublime form. Kedar Jadhav, DJ Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja to follow. The spin duo of Imran Tahir and Harbhajan Singh are a menace for any batting lineup.
MI will be banking on Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock to provide a strong start. Siddhesh Lad will want a spot on the squad as well. Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan, along with Kieron Pollard will be the ones who play the big shots. All-rounders Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya will be the finishers. The duo is capable to take wickets as well. Mayank Markande and Rahul Chahar will be required to stop the run flow.