IPL 2019 Live Score, MI vs CSK Final Match at Hyderabad: Mumbai Indians win IPL 2019

Winner winner CSK for dinner! That what all of Mumbai will be chanting tonight as their side beat Chennai Super Kings by one run and are crowned as the champions of IPL 2019. Winning the toss, Rohit Sharma elected to bat first. With a slow run rate and steady fall of wickets, they put up a score of 149 runs. Chasing down the target, CSK put up a valiant show courtesy of one man: Shane Watson. In the end, Watto’s heroics couldn’t help CSK as they fell short of the target.

CSK usually gets an edge over the other teams in every match that they play. They have the perfect set of batsmen, bowlers and all-rounders on the team. Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis open the innings and are followed by Suresh Raina on number three. Dhoni comes in at number four and he usually delivers whenever his team needs him to. Kedar Jadhav, DJ Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja to follow. The spin duo of Imran Tahir and Harbhajan Singh are a menace for any batting lineup.

MI will be banking on Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock to provide a strong start. Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan, along with Kieron Pollard will be the ones who play the big shots. Pollard is especially useful during the death overs. All-rounders Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya will be the finishers. The duo is capable to take wickets as well. Mayank Markande and Rahul Chahar will be required to stop the run flow. Lasith Malinga and his toe-crushers are deadly, and something CSK will have in mind during their team meetings.