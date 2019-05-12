IPL 2019 Live Score, MI vs CSK Final Match at Hyderabad: Rohit Sharma wins toss, MI to bat first

Live Update

The IPL 2019 final is here and we have two heavyweight teams ready to clash at Hyderabad. The winner takes the trophy home. There are no second chances today.

With the right set of batsmen, bowlers and all-rounders give CSK an edge over the other teams. With Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis by Suresh Raina on number three, CSK has the best. It is then followed by Dhoni himself who has been in sublime form. Kedar Jadhav, DJ Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja to follow. The spin duo of Imran Tahir and Harbhajan Singh are a menace for any batting lineup.

MI will be banking on Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock to provide a strong start. Siddhesh Lad will want a spot on the squad as well. Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan, along with Kieron Pollard will be the ones who play the big shots. All-rounders Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya will be the finishers. The duo is capable to take wickets as well. Mayank Markande and Rahul Chahar will be required to stop the run flow.