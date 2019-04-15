IPL 2019 Live Score, MI vs RCB Match at Wankhede: Mumbai Indians beat RCB by 5 wickets

Live Update

Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by five wickets and an over to spare. RCB put up a good total of 171 runs but MI chased it down with ease. Besides AB de Villiers and Moeen Ali, no one stood out from RCB’s batting. MI’s Lasith Malinga proved to be a tough cookie to handle as he picked up four wickets. RCB relied too much on a few batsmen to score runs, leading to their loss.

MI will be banking on Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock to provide a strong start. Siddhesh Lad will want a spot on the squad as well. Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan, along with Kieron Pollard will be the ones who play the big shots. All-rounders Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya will be the finishers. The duo is capable to take wickets as well. Mayank Markande and Rahul Chahar will be required to stop the run flow. Jason Behrendorff and Alzarri Joseph will be the strike bowlers.

RCB’s main strength is Virat and AB de Villiers' batting. Parthiv Patel’s performance will also be crucial if they want a good start. Moeen Ali and Marcus Stoinis are the hard hitters on this team. Shivam Dube and Colin de Grandhomme are likely to be the all-rounders. Kohli might use Tim Southee for his pace, along with Umesh Yadav. Mohammed Siraj will be the spinner, along with Navdeep Saini.