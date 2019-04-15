IPL 2019 Live Score, MI vs RCB Match at Wankhede: Virat Kohli & co look to salvaging pride

Debanu Das April 15 2019, 7.18 pm April 15 2019, 7.18 pm

Match number 31! Royal Challengers Bangalore will be taking on Mumbai Indians. MI is ranked fourth on the table with eight points in seven matches. However, RCB is placed right at the bottom with only two points in seven matches. RCB opened their account in the points table by beating Kings XI Punjab – the only team which lost to RCB this year. Fresh of their victory, Virat Kohli and his men will look forward to salvaging some pride.

MI will be banking on Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock to provide a strong start. Siddhesh Lad will want a spot on the squad as well. Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan, along with Kieron Pollard will be the ones who play the big shots. All-rounders Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya will be the finishers. The duo is capable to take wickets as well. Mayank Markande and Rahul Chahar will be required to stop the run flow. Jason Behrendorff and Alzarri Joseph will be the strike bowlers.

RCB’s main strength is Virat and AB de Villiers' batting. Parthiv Patel’s performance will also be crucial if they want a good start. Moeen Ali and Marcus Stoinis are the hard hitters on this team. Shivam Dube and Colin de Grandhomme are likely to be the all-rounders. Kohli might use Tim Southee for his pace, along with Umesh Yadav. Mohammed Siraj will be the spinner, along with Navdeep Saini.