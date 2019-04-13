IPL 2019 Live Score, MI vs RR Match at Wankhede: Royals beat Mumbai by 4 wickets

Live Update

Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by four wickets. Despite a tremendous batting performance from Rohit Sharma and Quinto de Kock and a big total, it was simply not Mumbai's day. Solid performances from Jos Buttler and Ajinkya Rahane, along with Sanju Samson saw the visitors through.

It is a wonder that Rajasthan, an IPL title holder is languishing towards the bottom of the table. They have a set of superb players in skipper Ajinkya Rahane, Steve Smith, Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes. The four of them are the backbones of the Royals’ batting. All-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham and Stokes are the mainstays in this team. Jofra Archer is menacing with the ball, as is Varun Aaron and Oshane Thomas. Rahul Tripathi, Dhawal Kulkarni and Jaydev Unadkat are some of the Indian guys to look out for. Finally, if Ashton Turner has his way, we might see some fireworks with his bat.

Mumbai is a very balanced team. If Rohit Sharma plays today, he’ll obviously take over the captaincy from Kieron Pollard. The batting strengths include Sharma himself, Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Siddhesh Lad and Quinton de Kock. Lad had his debut a couple of days back, it remains to be seen if MI selects him or Yuvraj. Hardik and Krunal Pandya form the middle order. These all-rounders are useful in taking wickets and also clearing the boundaries. Rahul Chahar, Barinder Sran and Mayank Markande are the Indian bowlers to look out for. MI might select Alzarri Joseph and Jason Behrendorff as their main pacers.