IPL 2019 Live Score, MI vs RR: Will Hardik and Pollard help Mumbai post a good total to defend?

Match number thirty-six of the Indian Premier League 2019 will see Rohit Sharma led Mumbai Indians fighting against Ajinkya Rahane's Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur. Last time when the two teams clashed at MI's home ground, Wankhede stadium, the visitors defeated the hosts by 4 wickets. This time around, Rohit Sharma and company will like to even the score by defeating the hosts in their backyard. With Mumbai winning five of their six matches, Ajinkya Rahane and boys have a tough task in hand.

The Mumbai Indians team currently looks to be one of the best teams of the league. From the batting, bowling to fielding, the Rohit Sharma led squad seems to be very strong in every department. While Rohit Sharma has been good as a captain, his batting is a bit of worry. The middle order batting of the team is pretty much sorted with the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Keiron Pollard, Ishan Kishan all in good nick. Also, the bowling department is stable with Lasith Lasith Malinga and Jasprit Bumrah handling the new ball.

On the other hand, the Rajasthan Royals side despite having some of the finest players haven't been able to make it big. The biggest problem is RR's captain Ajinkya Rahane's poor form. With Australian captain Steven Smith to lead the team in the rest of the matches and Ajinkya just given the role of opening the innings, we are sure the move should work in favour of the team. Also, the star players of the team Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes haven't played as per their potential and the team management would want them to perform at the crucial juncture where a defeat from here would mean elimination from IPL 2019.