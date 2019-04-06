IPL 2019 Live Score, MI vs SRH in Hyderabad: Kieron Pollard's hard hitting in the end gets Mumbai Indians to a respectable score

Live Update

The nineteenth match of the Indian Premier League will see Sunrisers Hyderabad lock horns with Mumbai Indians at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Both the teams won their respective last matches and are all ready to put up a tough fight. While the SRH has been dominating this season so far by winning 3 out of their 4 matches and topping the table, MI has had a slow start in the season winning 2 and losing 2 matches. They are placed sixth in the points table. With a head to head record of 12 matches, SRH has an upper hand by winning 7 times whereas MI has won on 5 occasions.

The Rohit Sharma led Mumbai Indians will be high on confidence post their 37 win over Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings. But the team management has to address some issues before going into the match. Their opening partnership looks shaky with captain Rohit Sharma being inconsistent in four matches played so far. But the middle order seems to cover up for the early departure. The bowling department is going good with Lasith Malinga, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya and others chipping in wickets at regular intervals.

Team SRH by far looks to be the best team of the IPL as their batting and bowling departments are well balanced. While opening duo David Warner and Jonny Bairstow have been in good nick by scoring the record fourth 50 plus opening stand, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi are too good with their work in the bowling department. Team SRH will go with the intention to register a win against the visitors and continue to be at the top of the table.