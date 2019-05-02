IPL 2019 Live Score, MI vs SRH Match in Mumbai: Mumbai Indians beat SRH in Super Over

Live Update

It was one of those few matches that went to the Super Over. Eventually, MI came out on top and beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by two wickets in the Super Over. Winning the toss, MI decided to bat first and despite a strong start, managed only to put 162 runs on the board. SRH levelled the scores and the game had to be taken to the super over. The win makes MI become the third team to qualify for playoffs.

SRH is a very strong batting unit. They also have the guts when it comes to the bowlers. David Warner and Kane Williamson make for a strong starting combo, but the former has returned to Australia for World Cup training. It will be interesting to find out who they find as a replacement. Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar and Deepak Hooda come in after them to form the middle order.

With Jonny Bairstow back in England, Wriddhiman Saha will be roped in as the wicketkeeper. There's a possibility of using Saha as the opener. All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan’s performance will be important. For the bowling department, Khaleel Ahmed, and Shahbaz Nadeem are the usual options. Rashid Khan is the main spinner for SRH and has been quite successful in the IPL.

MI will be banking on Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock to provide a strong start. Siddhesh Lad will want a spot on the squad as well. Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan, along with Kieron Pollard will be the ones who play the big shots. All-rounders Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya will be the finishers. The duo is capable to take wickets as well. Mayank Markande and Rahul Chahar will be required to stop the run flow. Jason Behrendorff and Alzarri Joseph will be the strike bowlers.