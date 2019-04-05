IPL 2019 Live Score, RCB vs KKR in Bangalore: Knight Riders win toss, elect to bowl first

Live Update

The Indian Premier League is two weeks old and Royal Challengers are gunning to find a victory. Could this be the day? Kolkata Knight Riders are raw from their first defeat at the 2019 IPL – that too in a hotly contested match that went right down to a Super Over. On one hand, we have KKR gunning for a comeback, on the other, there’s RCB desperate to find two points.

After three games, KKR has likely figured out their winning combination. Captain Dinesh Karthik will rely on the old warhorse Robin Uthappa to steady the ship whenever things go south. Andre Russell is ever ready to provide the fireworks both with the bat and the ball. Chris Lynn is up there with Russell, but he needs to stick at the crease longer. Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana are dependable in the middle order.

Mystery bowler Sunil Narine will be looked at whenever wickets are necessary and runs need to be stopped. Kuldeep Yadav and Piyush Chopra provide much needed experience in the bowling unit. Lockie Ferguson might be the main pacer in Karthik’s plans.

RCB’s batting order relies on Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers to do most of the heavy lifting. While ABD had a good match, Virat has been slightly inconsistent in the last four matches. Moeen Ali, Parthiv Patel and Colin de Grandhomme are useful for the big shots. Mohammed Siraj is handy with the ball and Marcus Stoinis and Nathan Coulter-Nile are reliable all-rounders. Yuzvendra Chahal will be a key bowler.