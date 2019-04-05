IPL 2019 Live Score, RCB vs KKR in Bangalore: Knight Riders win toss, elect to bowl first

7.33 PM IST
Toss: KKR won the toss and elected to bowl first.
7.32 PM IST
Historically, KKR has had the advantage over RCB. Both teams have gone head-to-head in 23 matches with KKR winning 14 and RCB bagging 9 victories. According to reports, RCB’s average score against KKR is 145 runs. KKR, on the other hand, has an average score of 159 runs against RCB. The April 5 match will be played in Bangalore’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, letting RCB make use of the home advantage.
KKR will depend heavily on the tried and tested Piyush Chawla, Robin Uthappa, Dinesh Karthik and Sunil Narine. The likes of Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Kuldeep Yadav and Nitish Rana are assets that RCB will want to look out for.
7.32 PM IST
Speaking at a presser, KKR spinner Piyush Chawla said: "We all know the kind of team RCB has got and four games down don't mean they are down and out because we know the quality of players they have. They will bounce back for sure. I am sure they (RCB) are gonna come even more hard on us. Obviously, we have to play good cricket to beat them.”
7.30 PM IST
While RCB is nursing their wounds, KKR was hurt in their last match against Delhi Capitals. Despite their big total, Delhi managed to level the scores and eventually beat them in a Super Over. RCB have match-winners in Virat himself, along with the likes of AB de Villiers, Moeen Ali, Navdeep Saini and others. KKR will not be taking RCB lightly despite their poor run of form. At a time when fans’ patience is being tested, Virat and his team will make sure they do not become a bunny of the other seven teams.
7.25 PM IST
As a captain and a player, it is not every day that you’ll be hard pressed to find Kohli and his team at the bottom of any list. However, that seems to be the case now. After four consecutive defeats, Kohli & Co will hope to not suffer a fifth defeat. The meme army and fans have already begun to vent their frustrations with some even suggesting that Virat is replaced with someone more capable.
Live Update
The Indian Premier League is two weeks old and Royal Challengers are gunning to find a victory. Could this be the day? Kolkata Knight Riders are raw from their first defeat at the 2019 IPL – that too in a hotly contested match that went right down to a Super Over. On one hand, we have KKR gunning for a comeback, on the other, there’s RCB desperate to find two points.
After three games, KKR has likely figured out their winning combination. Captain Dinesh Karthik will rely on the old warhorse Robin Uthappa to steady the ship whenever things go south. Andre Russell is ever ready to provide the fireworks both with the bat and the ball. Chris Lynn is up there with Russell, but he needs to stick at the crease longer. Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana are dependable in the middle order.
Mystery bowler Sunil Narine will be looked at whenever wickets are necessary and runs need to be stopped. Kuldeep Yadav and Piyush Chopra provide much needed experience in the bowling unit. Lockie Ferguson might be the main pacer in Karthik’s plans.
RCB’s batting order relies on Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers to do most of the heavy lifting. While ABD had a good match, Virat has been slightly inconsistent in the last four matches. Moeen Ali, Parthiv Patel and Colin de Grandhomme are useful for the big shots. Mohammed Siraj is handy with the ball and Marcus Stoinis and Nathan Coulter-Nile are reliable all-rounders. Yuzvendra Chahal will be a key bowler.