IPL 2019 Live Score, RCB vs KKR in Bangalore: RCB post 205/3 in 20 overs

10.30 PM IST
Pandya played the helicopter shot as Dwayne Bravo aimed a toe crusher at the batsman. The helicopter shot involves considerable wrist work and requires the batsman to scoop up the ball from near his feet. It sounds easy but is actually pretty hard to execute, considering that fast bowlers charge in with deliveries over 145 kmph – you hardly get to see the ball as it lands close to your feet.
10.30 PM IST
2⃣5⃣0⃣0⃣ Runs in T20s wearing Purple & Gold 💜👏@robbieuthappa #RCBvKKR #VIVOIPL #KKRHaiTaiyaar pic.twitter.com/3hOsIHwUNT— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 5, 2019
10.25 PM IST
On April 3, Mumbai Indians broke a jinx, defeating the superstar-laden Chennai Super Kings by a convincing margin of 37 runs. Mumbai was sent to bat first by MS Dhoni and though the home team started slow, they managed to pick up their pace towards the later stages of the game. Hardik Pandya was central to Mumbai’s acceleration in the death overs, scoring 25 runs in 8 balls – courtesy of 3 sixes and a four. One of those sixes from Pandya, turned out to be off the helicopter shot, a hit perfected by Dhoni.
10.15 PM IST
@RCBTweets Namma Pet Friendly RCB Home Ground ✌️✌️✌️ pic.twitter.com/UgBvPCtNFk— Vijesh K E (@vijeshke) April 5, 2019
10.05 PM IST
Robbin Uthappa is the next batsman. With an early wicket and a massive target, Robbie will have a big innings to play. Chris Lynn will be feeling the pressure as well, as KKR need to put up a big show to win this game.
Live Update
Virat Kohli seems like a man on a mission today. Since the deparute of Parthiv Patel, he hasn't slowed down. Kohli notched is 35th IPL fifty after being dropped earlier on. AB de Villiers too, was dropped. 13 overs done and RCB have crossed the 100-mark.
After three games, KKR has likely figured out their winning combination. Captain Dinesh Karthik will rely on the old warhorse Robin Uthappa to steady the ship whenever things go south. Andre Russell is ever ready to provide the fireworks both with the bat and the ball. Chris Lynn is up there with Russell, but he needs to stick at the crease longer. Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana are dependable in the middle order.
Mystery bowler Sunil Narine will be looked at whenever wickets are necessary and runs need to be stopped. Kuldeep Yadav and Piyush Chopra provide much-needed experience in the bowling unit. Lockie Ferguson might be the main pacer in Karthik’s plans.
RCB’s batting order relies on Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers to do most of the heavy lifting. While ABD had a good match, Virat has been slightly inconsistent in the last four matches. Moeen Ali, Parthiv Patel and Colin de Grandhomme are useful for the big shots. Mohammed Siraj is handy with the ball and Marcus Stoinis and Nathan Coulter-Nile are reliable all-rounders. Yuzvendra Chahal will be a key bowler.