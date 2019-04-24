IPL 2019 Live Score, RCB vs KXIP at Chinnaswamy Stadium: de Villiers takes RCB to 202

9.45 PM IST
An outstanding ABD (82*) show and a quickfire 46* from Stoinis here in Bangalore, as the @RCBTweets post a mammoth total of 202/4 on board.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 24, 2019
Will the @lionsdenkxip chase this down? pic.twitter.com/gHpwI8cqkL
@AnushkaSharma & @imVkohli goofing around - via @DaleSteyn62’s insta story 🤪🔫💕🎥 #Virushka pic.twitter.com/jqknSlwgMC— Anushka Sharma News (@AnushkaNews) April 23, 2019
*Virat trying to help Anushka out with the stuff she’s holding* @imVkohli: Coffee bubs *Anushka trying not to give the mug* @AnushkaSharma: But I want to take it. @imVkohli: That's so mean yaar... 😂☕💕 #Virushka pic.twitter.com/WMIPFMOf7r— Anushka Sharma News (@AnushkaNews) April 23, 2019
Sr. Watson @ShaneRWatson33 and Jr. Watson relive daddy's knock!— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 24, 2019
Little William reveals his high-five buddies among the @ChennaiIPL cubs, the team's six-hitters and dad's innings on Tuesday night. By @RajalArora. #CSKvSRH
Watch the full 📹 - https://t.co/aI0Dd290d3 pic.twitter.com/mxTJpKDdCs
Sr. Watto Strikes! Jr. Watto Approves! #WhistlePodu #Yellove #CSKvSRH 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/lR6vA2nGT4— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 23, 2019
It is time for Match number 42 and today we have Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore going against each other. If rCB win today, they have a chance to move up to number six and replace Kolkata Knight Riders. Rajasthan Royals will then slip to the bottom. KXIP will want to move to the top four.
RCB will have Moeen Ali and Parthiv Patel opening the batting, followed by Virat Kohli and Ab de Villiers. Virat can also open the batting if required. Shivam Dube, Colin de Grandomme and Marcus Stoinis form the middle order. With Dayle Steyn in the squad, RCB will get a lot of firepower in their side. Nathan Coulter-Nile, Mohammed Siraj and Navdeep Saini will be the other specialist bowlers.
Punjab will be cashing in on the hard-hitting of Chris Gayle and KL Rahul. Sam Curran will be someone to watch out for, both with the ball and the bat. Mayank Agarwal and Mandeep Singh are the key components to the middle order and KXIP will hope that they fire. Mohammad Shami is likely to be the strike pacer for Punjab while Ravichandran Ashwin and Murugan Ashwin will be key to slow the run flow.
KXIP are currently on the fifth position on the IPL points table with 10 points in 10 matches. RCB on the other hand are at the bottom of the table with six points in 10 matches.