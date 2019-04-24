IPL 2019 Live Score, RCB vs KXIP at Chinnaswamy Stadium: RCB look to move up the points table

Live Update

It is time for Match number 42 and today we have Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore going against each other. If rCB win today, they have a chance to move up to number six and replace Kolkata Knight Riders. Rajasthan Royals will then slip to the bottom. KXIP will want to move to the top four.

RCB will have Moeen Ali and Parthiv Patel opening the batting, followed by Virat Kohli and Ab de Villiers. Virat can also open the batting if required. Shivam Dube, Colin de Grandomme and Marcus Stoinis form the middle order. With Dayle Steyn in the squad, RCB will get a lot of firepower in their side. Nathan Coulter-Nile, Mohammed Siraj and Navdeep Saini will be the other specialist bowlers.

Punjab will be cashing in on the hard-hitting of Chris Gayle and KL Rahul. Sam Curran will be someone to watch out for, both with the ball and the bat. Mayank Agarwal and Mandeep Singh are the key components to the middle order and KXIP will hope that they fire. Mohammad Shami is likely to be the strike pacer for Punjab while Ravichandran Ashwin and Murugan Ashwin will be key to slow the run flow.

KXIP are currently on the fifth position on the IPL points table with 10 points in 10 matches. RCB on the other hand are at the bottom of the table with six points in 10 matches.