IPL 2019 Live Score, RCB vs RR Match at Bengaluru: Match ends with no result as rain mars play

12.37 AM IST
That's it for the day! Thank you for tuning in to In.com!
Another shower proved to be the final nail in the coffin as the match between #RCBvRR is called off.#VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/iN9EbkaLdM— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 30, 2019
12.27 AM IST
Fans : When are you getting two points?— Manya (@CSKian716) April 30, 2019
RCB :#RCBvRR pic.twitter.com/QtEVgowIDr
12.27 AM IST
And the rain gods have a sick sense of humour! RCB is done and they're officially out of the tournament. RR still has a chance, provided they win their remaining matches and a couple of other match results go their way.
Rain again 😂😂 RCB and RR both out.#RCBvRR— Phenomenal_One 🇮🇳 (@kingslayer112) April 30, 2019
12.24 AM IST
Well, well, well, the ump's got it wrong...should there be a way to reverse these decisions when they're spotted on TV?
Nigel llong has eye problems ? That was well outside the wide line...#RCBvRR— srikrishna 🏏 (@1998Srikrishna) April 30, 2019
12.15 AM IST
And the Ashish Nehra jokes are back.
Only lord Nehra can save RCB now by not giving any suggestion 🤪— Ankita Bhat (@ankitabhat02) April 30, 2019
#RCBvRR pic.twitter.com/kmtSsEVFWO
Live Update
To call this match a disappointing day is an understatement. Thanks to the rain, what could’ve been a cracking match, ended up being reduced to five overs per side. One inning got to be played, while the other was stopped short. The match was finally abandoned with the points being shared. Rajasthan Royals won the toss and elected to bowl first. Royal Challengers Bangalore started off in a flurry, but lost wickets regularly. They ended with 62/7 in 5 overs. RR ended with 41 runs before the rain messed things up.
RCB rely on Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers to do the heavy lifting when it comes to scoring runs. Moeen Ali is the hard hitter and Parthiv Patel does a very good job at the top. Marcus Stoinis is the all-rounder everyone wants. Colin de Grandhomme and Washington Sundar are the main all-rounders. Nathan Coulter-Nile, Tim Southee, and Umesh Yadav are the main pacers for RCB. Dale Steyn injury will be a cause of concern for RCB. The list of spinners includes Navdeep Saini and Yuzvendra Chahal. Mohammad Siraj is also a useful option as a bowler.
With Steyn injured, it will be interesting to find out whom RB use as his replacement. With RCB all but out of the semis, Virat Kohli might want to take a game off today.
Led by Steve Smith, Rajasthan will want to make the best use of this match to move up the table. RCB's hopes of making it to the semis are next to none, so they'll be playing fearless cricket - something RR should look out for. Ajinkya Rahane is back in his form with the bat. Jaydev Unadkat, Krishnappa Gowtham, Dhawal Kulkarni and Varun Aaron will have to put up big performances to make up for the loss of Archer and Stokes. Ashton Turner, Rahane and Smith himself will have to be the main run scorers today.