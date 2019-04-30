  1. Home
IPL 2019 Live Score, RCB vs RR Match at Bengaluru: Rain delays start of match

Royal Challengers Bangalore host Rajasthan Royals.

Debanu Das | April 30 2019, 8.37 pm IST
According to reports, Shakib was aware of the photo session, a fact that angered Papon. “It’s really disappointing since there was a team photo session. When I came here I called him (Shakib) over his phone. He said that he is in Bangladesh and was in Mirpur but had gone home. I, however, didn’t know when he came back to the country from India. He said he will meet me at night,” Papon was quoted as saying by the website.
RCB rely on Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers to do the heavy lifting when it comes to scoring runs. Moeen Ali is the hard hitter and Parthiv Patel does a very good job at the top. Marcus Stoinis is the all-rounder everyone wants. Colin de Grandhomme and Washington Sundar are the main all-rounders. Nathan Coulter-Nile, Tim Southee, and Umesh Yadav are the main pacers for RCB. Dale Steyn injury will be a cause of concern for RCB. The list of spinners includes Navdeep Saini and Yuzvendra Chahal. Mohammad Siraj is also a useful option as a bowler.

With Steyn injured, it will be interesting to find out whom RB use as his replacement. With RCB all but out of the semis, Virat Kohli might want to take a game off today.

Led by Steve Smith, Rajasthan will want to make the best use of this match to move up the table. RCB's hopes of making it to the semis are next to none, so they'll be playing fearless cricket - something RR should look out for. Ajinkya Rahane is back in his form with the bat. Jaydev Unadkat, Krishnappa Gowtham, Dhawal Kulkarni and Varun Aaron will have to put up big performances to make up for the loss of Archer and Stokes. Ashton Turner, Rahane and Smith himself will have to be the main run scorers today.